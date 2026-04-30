Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Price

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.53.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,362.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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