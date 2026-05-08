Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock's current price.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.86.

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EPAM Systems Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. 249,890 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EPAM Systems this week:

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Further Reading

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