Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.00.

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Equifax Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,920,535,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,097,147,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after buying an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $701,986,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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