Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.31.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.19. 445,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,068. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,001 shares in the company, valued at $26,702,713.62. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $13,994,803. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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