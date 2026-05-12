Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 16.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.98.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 30.9%

GTM stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.ZoomInfo Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo posted Q1 EPS of $0.28, topping consensus estimates and improving from $0.23 a year ago, while revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $310.2 million. Article Title

ZoomInfo posted Q1 EPS of $0.28, topping consensus estimates and improving from $0.23 a year ago, while revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $310.2 million. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.12, which is slightly above analyst expectations. Article Title

The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.12, which is slightly above analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: ZoomInfo also updated its Q2 revenue outlook and highlighted a restructuring shift toward consumption pricing, which may help long-term efficiency but introduces some near-term uncertainty. Article Title

ZoomInfo also updated its Q2 revenue outlook and highlighted a restructuring shift toward consumption pricing, which may help long-term efficiency but introduces some near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity downgraded ZoomInfo from buy to hold and set a $5 price target, below the current share price. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity downgraded ZoomInfo from buy to hold and set a $5 price target, below the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP cut its target sharply to $2.50 and rated the stock market underperform, signaling meaningful downside risk. Article Title

Citizens JMP cut its target sharply to $2.50 and rated the stock market underperform, signaling meaningful downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating and lowered its target to $4, while Stifel reaffirmed hold and cut its target to $4 as well. Article Title Article Title

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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