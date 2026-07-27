Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.37% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CNR traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$126.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$168.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 350 shares in the company, valued at C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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