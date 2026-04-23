Wells Fargo & Company Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $50.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company's current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.02.

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CSX Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 4,206,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,410,572. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,165.80. This trade represents a 20.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting CSX

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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