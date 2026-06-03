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Wells Fargo & Company Increases Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Price Target to $90.00

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Victoria's Secret & Co. logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $57 to $90 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 22% upside from the prior close.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting EPS of $0.60 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.52 billion, alongside a swing to profitability.
  • Despite some mixed analyst opinions, overall sentiment remains constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $75 average price target, while the shares traded down 8% on the day despite recent strong momentum.
  • Interested in Victoria's Secret & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VSXY. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of VSXY opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, Director Donna James purchased 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This represents a 16.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSXY. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $558,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,748,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,912,000 after acquiring an additional 263,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 238,516 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,363,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,956,000 after acquiring an additional 199,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Victoria's Secret & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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