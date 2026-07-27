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Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Firefly Aerospace logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Firefly Aerospace with an “equal weight” rating and a $25 price target, implying approximately 27% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: seven analysts rate the stock a Buy, four Hold, and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $40.64.
  • Firefly reported quarterly revenue of $80.88 million, up 44.8% year over year, and an adjusted EPS loss of $0.46 that exceeded estimates; however, the company continues to post significant negative margins and analysts expect a full-year loss.
  • Interested in Firefly Aerospace? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an "equal weight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the company's previous close.

FLY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Firefly Aerospace from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Firefly Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLY opened at $19.69 on Monday. Firefly Aerospace has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 181.16%.The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.09) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Firefly Aerospace will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Leigh Wheeler sold 3,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $169,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,441,240.96. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Firefly Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

About Firefly Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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