Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology service provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 56.94% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.65.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,029. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions

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About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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