Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of TMUS traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.90. 1,817,981 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,375.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $368,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat Q2 earnings estimates, with EPS of $2.99 versus $2.59 expected, helped by strong postpaid service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Reuters article

T-Mobile beat Q2 earnings estimates, with EPS of $2.99 versus $2.59 expected, helped by strong postpaid service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook and continued buying back stock, which supports valuation and signals management confidence. Yahoo Finance article

The company raised its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook and continued buying back stock, which supports valuation and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still rate TMUS favorably despite trimming price targets, with Benchmark and KeyCorp maintaining Buy/Overweight-type ratings after the quarter. Benzinga article

Several analysts still rate TMUS favorably despite trimming price targets, with Benchmark and KeyCorp maintaining Buy/Overweight-type ratings after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: T-Mobile’s Q2 revenue came in slightly below expectations, which is weighing on the stock even though profitability improved. Barron’s article

T-Mobile’s Q2 revenue came in slightly below expectations, which is weighing on the stock even though profitability improved. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage remains constructive overall, with analysts averaging a “Moderate Buy” view after the earnings release. American Banking News article

Coverage remains constructive overall, with analysts averaging a “Moderate Buy” view after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern appears centered on slower subscriber gains and the revenue shortfall overshadowing the earnings beat, leading to a post-earnings selloff in TMUS. Yahoo Finance article

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here