Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

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Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 732,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,832. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Trimble has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Trimble's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Trimble by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Trimble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trimble this week:

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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