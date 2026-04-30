Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.74.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.90. 914,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,226. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.58 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,535.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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