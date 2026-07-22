Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company's current price.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.69.

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Crown Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 739,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,603. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 5.91%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $2.49 versus $2.16 expected and revenue of $3.67 billion versus $3.37 billion estimated, helped by 5% growth in global beverage can volumes and stronger sales. The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $8.30-$8.50, above consensus, which is fueling bullish sentiment. Crown Holdings Q2 2026 Results Press Release

Crown Holdings beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $2.49 versus $2.16 expected and revenue of $3.67 billion versus $3.37 billion estimated, helped by 5% growth in global beverage can volumes and stronger sales. The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $8.30-$8.50, above consensus, which is fueling bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating and raised its price target to $141 from $129, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Truist rating and price target update

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating and raised its price target to $141 from $129, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its price target to $135 from $130 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the earnings beat and improved outlook could drive further gains. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho also lifted its price target to $135 from $130 and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that the earnings beat and improved outlook could drive further gains. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded Crown Holdings to neutral from overweight, but it still raised its price target to $121 from $107, suggesting limited near-term upside rather than a bearish thesis. JPMorgan rating change

JPMorgan downgraded Crown Holdings to from overweight, but it still raised its price target to $121 from $107, suggesting limited near-term upside rather than a bearish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $130 from $120 while keeping a neutral rating, which adds to the mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop. Robert W. Baird price target update

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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