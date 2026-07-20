Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company's previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.84.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $258.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,533 shares of company stock valued at $323,367,430 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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