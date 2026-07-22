Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Stock Price

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.69.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE MRSH traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.07. 1,238,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Marsh & McLennan Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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