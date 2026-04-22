Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Price

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock's current price.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Evercore lifted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $679.78.

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MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $15.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.86. 240,814 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,899. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $549.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at $782,625,376.46. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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