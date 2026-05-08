Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $160.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.47% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.36.

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Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insmed has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Insmed's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 174,589 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,807 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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