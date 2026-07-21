Wells Fargo & Company Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $105.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.69% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.4%

LULU traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $226.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,446 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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