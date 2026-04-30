Wells Fargo & Company Raises Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $39.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock's previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Constellium alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 720,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,344. Constellium has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Constellium's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Constellium

In other Constellium news, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,465,991.25. This trade represents a 59.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 41,717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $1,079,218.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 190,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,938,039.73. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 214,543 shares of company stock worth $5,565,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and raised guidance — Constellium reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (adjusted EPS well above consensus, revenue +24% YoY) and raised 2026 guidance, highlighting record segment adjusted EBITDA and improved margins; this underpins the bullish reaction. Constellium Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

Record Q1 results and raised guidance — Constellium reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (adjusted EPS well above consensus, revenue +24% YoY) and raised 2026 guidance, highlighting record segment adjusted EBITDA and improved margins; this underpins the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded outlook and cash/EBITDA targets — Management gave 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free‑cash‑flow targets (EBITDA $900–$940M; FCF > $275M) that support deleveraging and reduce sensitivity to aluminum price swings, strengthening the fundamental case. Constellium SE: Q1 Earnings Beat, Buy On Operational Growth

Upgraded outlook and cash/EBITDA targets — Management gave 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free‑cash‑flow targets (EBITDA $900–$940M; FCF > $275M) that support deleveraging and reduce sensitivity to aluminum price swings, strengthening the fundamental case. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat widely reported — Multiple outlets flagged EPS and revenue beats vs. consensus, which helped momentum after the print (investors reward unexpected profitability). Constellium (CSTM) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Earnings beat widely reported — Multiple outlets flagged EPS and revenue beats vs. consensus, which helped momentum after the print (investors reward unexpected profitability). Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and full transcript available — The earnings call, slide deck and transcripts provide more detail on margin drivers, mix and capital allocation; useful for reassessing forward assumptions but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Listen to Conference Call / View Press Release

Conference call and full transcript available — The earnings call, slide deck and transcripts provide more detail on margin drivers, mix and capital allocation; useful for reassessing forward assumptions but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgrade to Neutral — JPMorgan cut Constellium from Overweight to Neutral and set a $34 price target (only modest upside from current levels), which may temper further short‑term upside and reduce buy‑side enthusiasm despite strong results.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellium wasn't on the list.

While Constellium currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here