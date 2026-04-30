Wells Fargo & Company Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $138.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.38.

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Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.89 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 36.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $267,321.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,806.82. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $1,760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. This represents a 44.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $2,250,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Guidance & Call Highlights

Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. OCBJ After‑Hours

Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. Neutral Sentiment: Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Earnings Call Transcript

Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Zacks Q1 Analysis

Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near‑term reaction — although after‑hours prints showed strength, the stock is trading lower today as investors balance top‑line momentum against ongoing losses and execution risks (valuation and profitability remain key concerns). Earnings Snapshot

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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