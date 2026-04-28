Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion.

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Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,998. Welltower has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.07.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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