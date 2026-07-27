Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Welltower Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.80. 2,022,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,346. The stock has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.01. Welltower has a twelve month low of $158.24 and a twelve month high of $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here