Wenbin Qiu Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,512.32. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $30,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00.

Get Baozun alerts: Sign Up

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.35 million during the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baozun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baozun wasn't on the list.

While Baozun currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here