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Wendy Mars Acquires 143 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Director Wendy Mars purchased 143 shares on May 7 at GBX 1,281 and has made two earlier buys (152 and 147 shares), bringing her total recent purchases to 442 shares at prices between GBX 1,203 and GBX 1,281.
  • Market move and stock metrics: Shares traded down 1.6% to GBX 1,259 on heavy volume (20.5M), with a market cap of about £107.98 billion and analysts projecting average target price of GBX 1,386.20.
  • Analyst upgrades: Multiple firms raised targets and ratings recently — including Deutsche Bank (to GBX 1,550, Buy), JPMorgan (to GBX 1,500, Overweight) and Jefferies (GBX 1,530, Buy) — leaving a consensus of four Buys and three Holds.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 143 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 per share, for a total transaction of £1,831.83.

Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 9th, Wendy Mars purchased 152 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £1,828.56.
  • On Monday, February 9th, Wendy Mars purchased 147 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,825.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.6%

LON RR traded down GBX 20.20 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,259. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,536,848 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,228.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,192.78. The firm has a market cap of £107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,530 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,386.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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