Wendy's (WEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $519.0850 million for the quarter. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy's had a return on equity of 145.93% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Wendy's's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wendy's to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wendy's Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Wendy's has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy's

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Wendy's by 894.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,786 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy's from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wendy's from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on Wendy's in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy's from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy's from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.72.

Read Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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