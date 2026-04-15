WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.4833.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRD. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on WeRide in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.40 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on WeRide in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on WeRide in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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WeRide Stock Up 3.9%

WRD stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. WeRide has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.95.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WeRide had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 240.54%.The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WeRide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WeRide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WeRide in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000.

About WeRide

WeRide Inc NASDAQ: WRD is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company's full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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