Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at TD Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock's previous close.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Werner Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.46.

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Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -255.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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