WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives "Buy" Rating from DA Davidson

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WesBanco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded WesBanco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.25.

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WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 809,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,882. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.67.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $267.71 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, Director Lee J. Burdman bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,539.20. This represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.54 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $658,608.72. The trade was a 5.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,500. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 71.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about WesBanco

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WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

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