WesBanco (WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $267.71 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WesBanco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WSBC opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. WesBanco's dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WesBanco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jan Pattishall-Krupinski sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $165,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,770.04. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee J. Burdman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 46,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,571,539.20. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 260.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1,553.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 622.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

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