WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.3750.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $361.70 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $161.98 and a 12 month high of $377.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $905,532.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,504,742.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $211,473,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,222,000 after buying an additional 111,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,742,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after buying an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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