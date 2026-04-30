WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.55, FiscalAI reports. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.000-17.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from WESCO International's conference call:

Record Q1 sales of $6.1B (+14%) were driven by data centers (~$1.4B, ~+70%) and a record backlog (company-wide +22%), giving increased visibility into future project revenue.

of $6.1B (+14%) were driven by data centers (~$1.4B, ~+70%) and a record backlog (company-wide +22%), giving increased visibility into future project revenue. Profitability and cash generation improved materially — adjusted EBITDA rose ~25% (margin +60 bps), adjusted EPS increased ~52%, and free cash flow was $213M (128% of adjusted net income).

Management raised full‑year 2026 guidance to reported sales growth of 6%–9% (organic 5%–8%), adjusted EPS of $15–$17, and reiterated adjusted EBITDA margin target of ~6.6%–7% and FCF guidance of $500M–$800M.

The UBS segment lagged — adjusted EBITDA declined ~5% and segment margin fell ~120 bps to 9.6% due to gross margin pressure and higher SG&A, signaling near‑term margin headwinds in that business.

Executed a $1.5B bond refinancing at record pricing for the company, improving the debt maturity profile, exiting the quarter at ~3.2x net debt/EBITDA, and expected to save >$20M annually in interest expense.

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WESCO International Stock Up 14.5%

WCC traded up $44.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,525. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.22 and a 200-day moving average of $271.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $151.45 and a 1-year high of $355.56.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.06 per share, with a total value of $372,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,070,718. The trade was a 10.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $831,269.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,734,837.65. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock worth $6,128,353 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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