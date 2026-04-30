WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.8 billion-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.

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WESCO International Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $47.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.47. The company had a trading volume of 175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,539. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $151.45 and a 12-month high of $354.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50-day moving average is $286.22 and its 200 day moving average is $271.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.55. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo bought 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.06 per share, with a total value of $372,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,718. This represents a 10.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,825. This represents a 37.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,353. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 95.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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