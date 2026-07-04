WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.56.

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WESCO International Stock Up 0.2%

WESCO International stock opened at $308.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $349.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $188.96 and a 52 week high of $377.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.WESCO International's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,225.75. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $905,532.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,504,742.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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