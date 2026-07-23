WESCO International (WCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $6.4365 billion for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $346.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $197.96 and a twelve month high of $377.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $341.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCC

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,225.75. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,545,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 516.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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