West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

West Coast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:SCZC Get Free Report )'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and traded as low as $47.16. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 3,273 shares changing hands.

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending.

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