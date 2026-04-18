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West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
West Coast Community Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • West Coast Community Bancorp shares crossed below its 50-day moving average
  • The stock remains above its 200-day moving average ($44.38) and shows a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a P/E of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49, indicating moderate valuation and low volatility.
  • West Coast Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank, offering retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, real estate and SBA lending, and specialized agricultural and wine-industry loans.
  • Five stocks we like better than West Coast Community Bancorp.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and traded as low as $47.16. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 3,273 shares changing hands.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending.

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