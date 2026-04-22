West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company's current price.

WFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.1%

TSE:WFG traded down C$1.92 on Wednesday, hitting C$88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$80.82 and a 1-year high of C$108.83. The stock has a market cap of C$6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.13.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($13.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

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