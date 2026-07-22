West Fraser Timber (WFG) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of ($0.5820) per share and revenue of $1.4621 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. West Fraser Timber's payout ratio is presently -8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Fraser Mackenzie cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $4,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 70.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

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