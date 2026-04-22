West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.3234 and last traded at $18.3496, with a volume of 43040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Stock Down 0.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.26.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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