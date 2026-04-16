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West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
West Japan Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price gap down: WJRYY gapped down from a $19.32 close to an $18.5880 open and was last at $18.6650 on light volume (925 shares), trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages ($20.73 and $20.40).
  • Zacks upgrade: Zacks Research raised the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" on Jan. 26, and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently "Hold" (one analyst covering).
  • Earnings mixed: West Japan Railway reported $0.67 EPS vs. $0.60 expected (an EPS beat) but revenue of $3.0B missed the $3.04B estimate; management set FY2026 guidance at 1.680 EPS while analysts expect about 1.36 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in West Japan Railway? Here are five stocks we like better.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.5880. West Japan Railway shares last traded at $18.6650, with a volume of 925 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WJRYY

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.26.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. Analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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