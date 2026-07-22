West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $359.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $367.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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