West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $386.00 and last traded at $362.5410, with a volume of 169878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.41.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Trending Headlines about West Pharmaceutical Services

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: West Pharmaceutical posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.37, ahead of the $2.08 consensus, while revenue of $872.3 million also topped estimates. The beat suggests strong operating momentum and is a key reason investors are bidding up the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services NYSE: WST Beats Expectations in Strong Q2 CY2026, Stock Soars Beats Expectations in Strong Q2 CY2026, Stock Soars

West Pharmaceutical posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.37, ahead of the $2.08 consensus, while revenue of $872.3 million also topped estimates. The beat suggests strong operating momentum and is a key reason investors are bidding up the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, guiding EPS to $8.85-$9.05 versus the prior/consensus view around $8.61, and revenue to about $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion. Higher guidance often supports the stock because it signals confidence in continued demand and earnings growth. West Pharmaceutical raises annual profit forecast on strong demand for injectable drug components

The company raised its 2026 outlook, guiding EPS to $8.85-$9.05 versus the prior/consensus view around $8.61, and revenue to about $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion. Higher guidance often supports the stock because it signals confidence in continued demand and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Management also lifted Q3 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of $2.14-$2.24 and revenue of $820 million-$835 million, both modestly above expectations. This reinforces the view that the earnings beat was not a one-quarter event.

Management also lifted Q3 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of $2.14-$2.24 and revenue of $820 million-$835 million, both modestly above expectations. This reinforces the view that the earnings beat was not a one-quarter event. Positive Sentiment: Reuters noted demand remains strong for injectable-drug components tied to diabetes and obesity treatments, a favorable end-market trend that could continue to support West’s growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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