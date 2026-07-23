West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.850-9.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from West Pharmaceutical Services' conference call:

West delivered Q2 2026 results above expectations , with revenue of $872 million up 13% organically and adjusted EPS of $2.37 up 29% year over year.

West delivered , with revenue of $872 million up 13% organically and adjusted EPS of $2.37 up 29% year over year. The company raised full-year guidance to 10%-11% organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $8.85-$9.05, citing strong momentum in the business.

The company to 10%-11% organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $8.85-$9.05, citing strong momentum in the business. High-value product components were the main growth engine , with organic growth of 18% led by biologics, Annex 1-related upgrades, and GLP-1 demand. Management said non-GLP-1 HVP components outperformed expectations and still have a multi-year runway.

, with organic growth of 18% led by biologics, Annex 1-related upgrades, and GLP-1 demand. Management said non-GLP-1 HVP components outperformed expectations and still have a multi-year runway. The cyber incident still affected West Vantage , holding Q2 growth to 1% and shifting some revenue into the second half. Management said the impact should be made up later this year, with Q3 expected to be the trough for the segment.

The , holding Q2 growth to 1% and shifting some revenue into the second half. Management said the impact should be made up later this year, with Q3 expected to be the trough for the segment. Gross margin and operating margin both improved meaningfully in the quarter, helped by stronger sales mix, pricing, and leverage from higher revenue. West also continued share repurchases, buying back $157 million of stock in Q2.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.57. 596,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,692. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $386.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.17.

View Our Latest Report on WST

Key Headlines Impacting West Pharmaceutical Services

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: West Pharmaceutical posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.37, ahead of the $2.08 consensus, while revenue of $872.3 million also topped estimates. The beat suggests strong operating momentum and is a key reason investors are bidding up the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services NYSE: WST Beats Expectations in Strong Q2 CY2026, Stock Soars Beats Expectations in Strong Q2 CY2026, Stock Soars

West Pharmaceutical posted Q2 2026 EPS of $2.37, ahead of the $2.08 consensus, while revenue of $872.3 million also topped estimates. The beat suggests strong operating momentum and is a key reason investors are bidding up the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, guiding EPS to $8.85-$9.05 versus the prior/consensus view around $8.61, and revenue to about $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion. Higher guidance often supports the stock because it signals confidence in continued demand and earnings growth. West Pharmaceutical raises annual profit forecast on strong demand for injectable drug components

The company raised its 2026 outlook, guiding EPS to $8.85-$9.05 versus the prior/consensus view around $8.61, and revenue to about $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion. Higher guidance often supports the stock because it signals confidence in continued demand and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Management also lifted Q3 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of $2.14-$2.24 and revenue of $820 million-$835 million, both modestly above expectations. This reinforces the view that the earnings beat was not a one-quarter event.

Management also lifted Q3 2026 guidance, forecasting EPS of $2.14-$2.24 and revenue of $820 million-$835 million, both modestly above expectations. This reinforces the view that the earnings beat was not a one-quarter event. Positive Sentiment: Reuters noted demand remains strong for injectable-drug components tied to diabetes and obesity treatments, a favorable end-market trend that could continue to support West’s growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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