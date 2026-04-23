West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.7 million. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.400-8.750 EPS.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.77. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $199.89 and a fifty-two week high of $322.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $390.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

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