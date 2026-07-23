West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.140-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$835.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.1 million. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.850-9.050 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $358.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $367.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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