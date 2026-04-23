West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $274.41, but opened at $308.01. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $314.2320, with a volume of 287,682 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%. West Pharmaceutical Services's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

West Pharmaceutical Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting West Pharmaceutical Services this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $390.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $250.67 and its 200-day moving average is $261.77.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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