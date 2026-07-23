West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.850-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $358.87 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $221.50 and a 52-week high of $367.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $335.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 168.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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