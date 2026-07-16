West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $839.9790 million for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.3%

WST opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average of $283.67. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.80 and a twelve month high of $367.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.17.

Read Our Latest Report on WST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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