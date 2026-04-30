West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Short Interest Update

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 288 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 248 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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West Shore Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WSSH stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. West Shore Bank has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, that provides a broad range of deposit, lending and treasury management services to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses. As an FDIC-insured institution, West Shore Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, with a focus on delivering personalized customer service and local decision-making.

The bank's personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage lending and online and mobile banking platforms.

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