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West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
West Shore Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 16.1% in April to 288 shares as of April 15, though this still registers as 0.0% of the company's stock on a percentage basis.
  • Because average daily trading volume is extremely low (16 shares), the days-to-cover ratio is high at 18.0 days, reflecting illiquidity rather than a large absolute short position.
  • Shares were flat at $44.00 (the 12‑month high) with 440 shares traded versus an average volume of 2,912, and the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are $38.19 and $35.72, respectively.
  • Interested in West Shore Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 288 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 248 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

Shares of WSSH stock remained flat at $44.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. West Shore Bank has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

About West Shore Bank

(Get Free Report)

West Shore Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, that provides a broad range of deposit, lending and treasury management services to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses. As an FDIC-insured institution, West Shore Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, with a focus on delivering personalized customer service and local decision-making.

The bank's personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage lending and online and mobile banking platforms.

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