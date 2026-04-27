Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Shares Up 8.2% - Here's Why

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Western Alaska Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Western Alaska Minerals Corp. ( CVE:WAM Get Free Report ) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 105,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 230,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$71.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

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