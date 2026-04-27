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Western Alaska Minerals (CVE:WAM) Shares Up 8.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Western Alaska Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Western Alaska Minerals jumped 8.2% to about C$0.79 (intraday high C$0.80) on Monday, with 105,673 shares traded—roughly 54% below its average session volume.
  • The company explores and develops mineral properties in Alaska and the U.S., focusing on gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead and zinc, and holds 100% interests in the Round Top and Honker claims plus the Illinois Creek Mine Project (~73,000 acres).
  • Western Alaska Minerals has a market cap of C$71.89 million, a negative trailing P/E (-6.23), 50-/200-day moving averages of C$0.88/C$0.99, and a beta of 2.38, indicating elevated volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Western Alaska Minerals.

Shares of Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM - Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 105,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 230,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Western Alaska Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$71.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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